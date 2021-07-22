Study links chemicals in consumer products to breast cancer risk

Researchers in the United States have found that several common chemicals, including pesticides, ingredients in consumer products, food additives, and drinking water contaminants, could increase the risk of breast cancer. According to the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives,’ some chemicals found in consumer products cause cells in breast tissue to produce more of the hormones estrogen or progesterone. Estrogen and progesterone are hormones that are important for sexual and reproductive development in women. Estrogen and progesterone help to regulate a woman’s menstrual cycle and play an important role in pregnancy. Co-author Ruthann Rudel, a toxicologist and research director at Silent Spring Institute, Newton, Massachusetts, in the U.S. said, “The connection between estrogen and progesterone and breast cancer is well established.” He added: “So, we should be extremely cautious about chemicals in products that increase levels of these hormones in the body.”

