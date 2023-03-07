News

Study links chronic pain to ageing brain

A new study has confirmed that chronic pain that lasts for three months or longer can lead to a decline in brain function, shrinking the critical thinking center in the brain, the hippocampus, and hastening the onset of dementia. According to the results of the research published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS),’ a single site of chronic pain in a 60-year-old was sufficient to age the brain by a year. The study analysed data from over 19,000 people who had undergone brain scans as part of the U.K. Biobank, a long-term government study of 500,000 participants between the ages of 40 and 59, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’. People with multiple sites of body pain performed worse than people with no pain on seven of 11 cognitive tasks. Chronic pain also causes inflammation in the brain, according to a 2019 review of studies that linked neuroinflammation with degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. More than 45 per cent of Alzheimer’s patients live with chronic pain. Treating chronic pain should therefore be a priority as we age.

