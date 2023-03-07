Study links chronic pain to ageing brain

A new study has confirmed that chronic pain that lasts for three months or longer can lead to a decline in brain function, shrinking the critical thinking center in the brain, the hippocampus, and hastening the onset of dementia. According to the results of the research published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS),’ a single site of chronic pain in a 60-year-old was sufficient to age the brain by a year. The study analysed data from over 19,000 people who had undergone brain scans as part of the U.K. Biobank, a long-term government study of 500,000 participants between the ages of 40 and 59, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’. People with multiple sites of body pain performed worse than people with no pain on seven of 11 cognitive tasks. Chronic pain also causes inflammation in the brain, according to a 2019 review of studies that linked neuroinflammation with degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. More than 45 per cent of Alzheimer’s patients live with chronic pain. Treating chronic pain should therefore be a priority as we age.
Related Articles
KASU locks out undergraduates, as tension mounts over fees increment
The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduate programmes in the institution. This is coming as tension continued to mount on the state government and the school management following the increment of the registration fees for the students. Recently, the administration of Governor Nasir […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SEPLAT, Delta community train, empower members with starter packs
The Sapele Okpe community in conjunction with SEPLAT has trained members of the community in various vocational skills and empowered the participants with starter packs. The skill acquisition programme, which began some months ago in various trades such as catering, welding and fabrication, aluminum work, wood work, fashion and design, piggery ended yesterday with starter […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tinubu, Masari’s missing certificates: Law, not sentiments, should prevail –Lawyers
Lawyers yesterday said that the law provisions of the country should be allowed to take its full course in the matter of the missing certificates of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kabiru Masari. The lawyers who said that the court of law should be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)