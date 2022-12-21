Study links common food dye to inflammatory bowel diseases

Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The results of the study are published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. The researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation.

The dye directly disrupts gut barrier function and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone/neurotransmitter found in the gut, which subsequently alters gut microbiota composition leading to increased susceptibility to colitis. McMaster University’s Waliul Khan said Allura Red (also called FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17), is a common ingredient in candies, soft drinks, dairy products and some cereals.

The dye is used to add colour and texture to foodstuffs, often to attract children, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. The use of synthetic food dyes such as Allura Red has increased significantly over the last several decades, but there has been little earlier study of these dyes’ effects on gut health. Yun Han (Eric) Kwon, who recently completed Ph.D. in Khan’s laboratory, is first author of the study.

