Study links CT screening for smokers to cancer survival

A new study has shown that annual lung cancer screening for heavy smokers can provide a big boost in lung cancer survival over the long term. Results of the new study will be presented on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in Chicago from November 27 to December 3. When low-dose CT screening identifies early-stage lung cancer, patients have an 80 per cent chance of surviving 20 years, researchers found. And for some, the odds are as high as 100 per cent.

But only 16 per cent of lung cancers are caught early, and more than half of people with lung cancer die within a year of being diagnosed, according to the American Lung Association (ALA). The average five-year survival rate is less than 19 per cent. By detecting and treating the cancer when it is small, patients can be effectively cured in the long term, the study authors said. Lung cancer is cancer that forms in tissues of the lung, usually in the cells that line the air passages.

It is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. Lung cancer screening, however, is underutilised. A recent lung association report revealed that only six per cent of eligible Americans had undergone the screening. In some states, lung cancer screening rates are as low as one per cent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...