Study links defying body clock to lower wellbeing

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said people whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing. These are the results of a large scale new study led by the University of Exeter in the UK.

The findings published in ‘Molecular Psychiatry,’also found the most robust evidence to date that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression, and improves wellbeing. Researchers suggested this may be because society is set up to be more aligned to early risers, through the standard nine to five working pattern. Depression is a common mental health problem that involves a low mood and a loss of interest in activities. COVID-19 has led to more flexible working patterns and this research may help make the case for more adaptable working habits to suit individuals’ needs. The study involved more than 85,000 UK Biobank participants for whom sleep data was available, via wrist-worn activity monitors.

They found that people who were more misaligned from their natural body clock were more likely to report depression and anxiety and have lower wellbeing, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported. Lead author Jessica O’Loughlin, of the University of Exeter, said: “We found that people who were misaligned from their natural body clock were more likely to report depression, anxiety and have lower wellbeing. “We also found the most robust evidence yet that being a morning person is protective of depression and improves wellbeing.

