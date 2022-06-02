News

Study links diabetes to tooth decay

A new study has found that people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are prone to tooth decay because of reduced strength and durability of their enamel and dentin, the hard substance under enamel that gives structure to the teeth. The researchers from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, New Jersey in the United States induced Type 1 diabetes in 35 mice and used a Vickers microhardness tester to compare their teeth with those of 35 healthy controls over 28 weeks.

Diabetes mellitus is a disorder in which the body does not produce enough or respond normally to insulin, causing blood sugar (glucose) levels to be abnormally high. Urination and thirst are increased, and affected people may lose weight even if they are not trying to. Although the two groups in the study started with comparable teeth, enamel grew significantly softer in the diabetic mice after 12 weeks, and the gap continued to widen throughout the study. Significant differences in dentin microhardness arose by week 28

 

