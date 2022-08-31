News

Study links drinking black tea to lower death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

New data from Britain where there is a strong tradition of afternoon tea has shown that black tea is associated with health benefits. These are the findings of a new study published online on Monday in the journal ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. The results come from a study of nearly 500,000 people who participate in the U.K. Biobank, which has collected data on people’s behaviours for 20 years. The nearly 500,000 study participants were, on average, 56.5 years old. About 85 per cent reported drinking tea, 90 per cent reported drinking black tea.

The researchers looked at participants who said they regularly drink black tea. The data suggests that drinking black tea may be associated with a moderately lower risk of dying. And the risk was lowest among those who drink two or more cups of tea a day. After about 11 years, the data shows that those who drank at least two cups of tea each day had a lower all-cause death risk, reported Maki Inoue-Choi, PhD, and colleagues from the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), reported the ‘WebMD’. Drinking tea was also tied to lower rates of death from cardiovascular (CVD) disease (coronary heart disease, (and stroke. But the researchers said that “[n]o clear trend was seen for cancer or respiratory disease deaths.

 

