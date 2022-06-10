News

Study links drinking too much milk to prostate cancer risk

A new research has shown that men who consume higher amounts of dairy foods, especially milk, were at higher risk of prostate cancer. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide. The newstudyconducted by researchers at the Loma Linda University Health, Carlifonia, United States, wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, milk consumption ups the risk for prostate cancer, but researchers have their theories. “Insulin-like growth factor-1 is known to be a risk factor for prostate and breast cancer, and it turns out that dairy consumption raises the level of this hormone,” said study author Dr. Gary Fraser, MBChB, PhD. Fraser is a professor of preventive medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine and School of Public Health.

 

