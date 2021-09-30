Study links early evening workouts to better sleep

Researchers in Canada have found that exercise performed just before going to bed could alter how people sleep. The analysis by researchers at Concordia University in Canada, found that there were sleep benefits when a user exercised and ended the exercise two hours before bedtime. The goal was to determine how a single intensive exercise session affected both young and middleaged healthy adults in the hours leading to bedtime. To this end, they performed a meta-analysis recently published in a medical journal, using data from 15 published studies.

The correlation between exercise and sleep is difficult to determine because no two people are the same. The statistical analysis examined multiple variables, including exercise timing in the hours between exercise and bedtime. Among the benefits were faster sleep onset and increased sleep duration.

However, the researchers found that if exercise ended less than two hours before bedtime, sleep was negatively impacted, reportedthe‘Slash- Gear,’ awebsiteontechnology, science and automotive. The researchers stated that if exercise ended less than two hours before going to sleep, participants needed more time to fall asleep, and sleep duration decreased.

