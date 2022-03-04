Study links early menopause to dementia

Researchers in China have said women who enter menopause early may be more likely to develop dementia later in life. These are the results of a new study presented at a meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) held in Chicago and online on Tuesday.

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. During menopause, the production of the female sex hormone estrogen drops dramatically and a woman’s periods come to an end. While women typically enter menopause in their early 50s, many do so earlier — either naturally or due to a medical condition or treatment such as a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus). This large study found that women in the United Kingdom (U.K.) who entered menopause before age 40 were 35 per cent more likely to develop dementia later in life than women who started menopause around age 50. What’s more, women who entered menopause before age 45 were 1.3 times more likely to develop dementia before their 65th birthday, the new study showed. According to study author Dr. Wenting Hao, a Ph.D. candidate at Shandong University in Jinan, China, “Women with early menopause may need a close monitoring of their cognitive decline in clinical practice.”

