News

Study links early menopause to dementia

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in China have said women who enter menopause early may be more likely to develop dementia later in life. These are the results of a new study presented at a meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) held in Chicago and online on Tuesday.

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. During menopause, the production of the female sex hormone estrogen drops dramatically and a woman’s periods come to an end. While women typically enter menopause in their early 50s, many do so earlier — either naturally or due to a medical condition or treatment such as a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus). This large study found that women in the United Kingdom (U.K.) who entered menopause before age 40 were 35 per cent more likely to develop dementia later in life than women who started menopause around age 50. What’s more, women who entered menopause before age 45 were 1.3 times more likely to develop dementia before their 65th birthday, the new study showed. According to study author Dr. Wenting Hao, a Ph.D. candidate at Shandong University in Jinan, China, “Women with early menopause may need a close monitoring of their cognitive decline in clinical practice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov felicitates with Muslims at Eid, urges national unity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq, hascongratulated theMuslim communityonthecelebration of the Eid-el-Fitri, praying to the Almighty Allah to reward the faithful for the Ramadan fast and their devotions, almsgivingbefore, duringand after the holy month. In a statement ahead of the Eid today, the governor said: “I felicitate the Muslim community worldwide, espe-cially in Kwara State on the […]
News

2023 presidency: Emir of Lafia backs Ayim

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, has described former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim as Nostradamus who has seen and understood what Nigeria should be in future. Bage, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, said Anyim, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic […]
News

Obaseki harps on intelligence gathering, collaboration to combat crime

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called for stakeholders and community collaboration to combat crime in the state. This is as he reiterated the need for communities to share information with security agencies so as to improve security and en-sure the protection of lives and property of citizens. Obaseki, who restated the government’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica