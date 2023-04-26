News

Study Links ENT Issues In Preschoolers To Autism Risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Young children with common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical conditions may be at subsequent risk of autism or high levels of demonstrable autism traits, These are the findings of a new research published online in ‘BMJ Open’.

Early identification and treatment of ENT conditions may improve these children’s quality of life and potentially help shed light on some of the origins of autism, according to the researchers. The study is based on comprehensive data for more than 10,000 young children who were closely monitored throughout their first four years.

Their mothers completed three questionnaires when their children were aged 18, 30, and 42 months, which were designed to record the frequency of nine different signs and symptoms relating to the ear, nose, and throat as well as any hearing problems.

They also completed three questionnaires when their children were just over three, nearly six, and nine years old. These were designed to pinpoint speech coherence, social and communication issues, repetitive and abnormal behaviours, and sociability

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sports Minister, Dare salutes Akala at 71

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has felicitated with the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland to the sociopolitical development of Oyo State, Dare urged the former governor to sustain his outstanding qualities. […]
News

Kwankwaso, Udenwa, Igbinedion, Utomi, Jega launch new party

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

A new political party to be known as The National Movement being convened by the immediate past governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa K Kwankwaso, is to be formally launched today in Abuja.   The development, which is a confirmation of a report in a sister publication, Saturday Telegraph, is conveyed in a statement […]
News Top Stories

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through […]

Leave a Comment