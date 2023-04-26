Study Links ENT Issues In Preschoolers To Autism Risk

Young children with common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical conditions may be at subsequent risk of autism or high levels of demonstrable autism traits, These are the findings of a new research published online in ‘BMJ Open’.

Early identification and treatment of ENT conditions may improve these children’s quality of life and potentially help shed light on some of the origins of autism, according to the researchers. The study is based on comprehensive data for more than 10,000 young children who were closely monitored throughout their first four years.

Their mothers completed three questionnaires when their children were aged 18, 30, and 42 months, which were designed to record the frequency of nine different signs and symptoms relating to the ear, nose, and throat as well as any hearing problems.

They also completed three questionnaires when their children were just over three, nearly six, and nine years old. These were designed to pinpoint speech coherence, social and communication issues, repetitive and abnormal behaviours, and sociability