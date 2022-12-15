Study links extremely hot, cold days to cardiovascular deaths

Researchers in the United States have said extremely hot and cold temperatures both increased the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, such as ischemic heart disease (heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries), stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia.

The results of their study was published yesterday in the American Heart Association’s journal ‘Circulation’. Among the cardiovascular diseases examined in this study, heart failure was linked to the highest excess deaths from extreme hot and cold temperatures.

“The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the 1960s is a huge public health success story as cardiologists identified and addressed individual risk factors such as tobacco, physical inactivity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and others. The current challenge now is the environment and what climate change might hold for us,” said Barrak Alahmad, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University in Boston and a faculty member at the College of Public Health at Kuwait University in Kuwait City. The researchers explored how extreme temperatures may affect heart diseases — the leading cause of death globally. They analysed health data for more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths that occurred in 567 cities in 27 countries on five continents between 1979 and 2019, reported ‘Science Daily’.

