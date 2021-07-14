News Top Stories

Study links fermented food diet to wellness

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a diet rich in fermented foods boosts the diversity of gut microbes and decreases molecular signs of inflammation. The results of the new study are published in the- DADU journal ‘Cell’. Inflammation refers to the body’s process of fighting against things that harm it, such as infections, injuries and toxins, in an attempt to heal itself. In a clinical trial, 36 healthy adults were randomly assigned to a 10-week diet that included either fermented or high-fiber foods.

The two diets resulted in different effects on the gut microbiome and the immune system. The study showed that eating foods such as yogurt, kefir, fermented cottage cheese, kimchi and other fermented vegetables, vegetable brine drinks, and kombucha tea led to an increase in overall microbial diversity, with stronger effects from larger servings. The gut microbiome refers to all of the microbes in your intestines, which act as another organ that’s crucial for your health.

The gut microbiome plays a very important role in your health by helping control digestion and benefiting your immune system and many other aspects of health. An imbalance of unhealthy and healthy microbes in the intestines may contribute to weight gain, high blood sugar, high cholesterol and other disorders

