Study links high fat diet to body clock imbalance

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Poland have found out that a high-fat diet disturbs the body clock in the brain that normally controls satiety, which is the state of having more than enough and leadingtoover- eatingandobesity. The findings of a new study published in ‘The Journal of Physiology,’ established a link between consuming a high fat diet and disturbed body cycle. This new research may be a cornerstone for future clinical studies that could restore the proper functioning of body clock in the brain so as to avoid overeating, the TIMESOFINDIA. COM reported.

Globally, the number of peoplewithobesityhas nearly tripled worldwide since 1975. Obesity, which is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat, can lead to several other diseases such as Type 2 dia-betes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer. Historically, it was believed that the master body clock was only located in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus.

However, further research over the years has clarified that some control of our body’s daily rhythms (hormone levels, appetite etc.) lies in several other parts of the brain and body, including a group of neurons in the evolutionary ancient brainstem, called the dorsal vagal complex (DVC). Specifically, the DVC has been shown to control food intake by inducing satiety. This new research conducted at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, in collaboration with the University of Bristol, found that high-fat diet-fed rats before they started to gain weight, showed changes in the dorsal vagal complex (DVC)’s daily neuronal rhythms and the response of these neurons to appetite hormones.

