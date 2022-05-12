Study links high fibre diets to less antibiotic resistance

A new study has found that healthy adults who eat a diverse diet with at least eight to 10 grammes of soluble fibre a day have fewer antibiotic- resistant microbes in their guts. The results of the study by Agricultural Research Service scientists and their colleagues, is published in ‘mBio’. Microbes that have resistance to various commonly used antibiotics such as tetracycline and aminoglycoside are a significant source of risk for people worldwide, with the widely held expectation that the problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) — the term that refers to bacteria, viruses, and fungi that are resistant to antibiotics — is likely to worsen throughout the coming decades. Antimicrobial resistance in people is largely based in their gut microbiome, where the microbes are known to carry genetically encoded strategies to survive contact with antibiotics.
Lightning kills 17 wedding party guests
At least 17 members of a wedding party have died in Bangladesh after being struck by lightning, officials said. Fourteen other people, including the groom, were injured. The bride was not with the wedding party, reports the BBC. The party was disembarking from a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj, heading towards the […]
Where in the World is it Legal to Bet on Sports
Sports betting has always been popular – but it has not always been legal. With online betting a huge business, where is legal to bet on sports? Sports Betting Around the World Betting on sports has been around ever since sports started in some way or another. People have always wanted to make […]
FAAC: FG, states & LGs share N574.668bn revenue in January
The Federal Government, states and 774 local government councils shared N574.668 billion in January. The sharing was endorsed by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at a meeting, a statement issued yesterday by Director (information) Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, confirmed. The N574.668 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable […]
