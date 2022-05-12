News

Study links high fibre diets to less antibiotic resistance

A new study has found that healthy adults who eat a diverse diet with at least eight to 10 grammes of soluble fibre a day have fewer antibiotic- resistant microbes in their guts. The results of the study by Agricultural Research Service scientists and their colleagues, is published in ‘mBio’. Microbes that have resistance to various commonly used antibiotics such as tetracycline and aminoglycoside are a significant source of risk for people worldwide, with the widely held expectation that the problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) — the term that refers to bacteria, viruses, and fungi that are resistant to antibiotics — is likely to worsen throughout the coming decades. Antimicrobial resistance in people is largely based in their gut microbiome, where the microbes are known to carry genetically encoded strategies to survive contact with antibiotics.

 

