Study links home cooking to positive mental health

Researchers in Australia have found that cooking food at home could have a positive impact on your mental health. These are the results of a new study published in the academic journal ‘Frontiers in Nutrition’. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing and affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. The new study by the researchersfromEdithCowan University (ECU) in Australiafound alinkbetweencooking and mental health. They revealed that learning how to cook as part of a cooking programme resulted in significant improvements in mental health and could even inculcate healthy eating habits. The study titled ‘How a 7-Week Food Literacy Programme Affects Cooking Confidence and Mental Health’, had 657 participants in a 7-week cooking course focused on healthy food.
