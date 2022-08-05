Study links inflammatory bowel disease to increased risk

Researchers in the United States said they have found that women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and their babies face increased risks and complications compared to pregnant women without IBD. Those are the findings of a new University of Missouri School of Medicine study that examined outcomes of more than eight million pregnancies. To this end, study senior author, Yezaz Ghouri, MD, and assistant professor of clinical medicine, suggested that women who have moderate to severe IBD should get preconception counseling and be treated aggressively to achieve remission prior to getting pregnant.

“Our study results illustrate the importance that IBD be optimally controlled prior to conception.” IBD is a term used for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which are characterised by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. IBD mainly affects young persons, which includes women who are in their peak reproductive years.

