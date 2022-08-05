News

Study links inflammatory bowel disease to increased risk

Researchers in the United States said they have found that women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and their babies face increased risks and complications compared to pregnant women without IBD. Those are the findings of a new University of Missouri School of Medicine study that examined outcomes of more than eight million pregnancies. To this end, study senior author, Yezaz Ghouri, MD, and assistant professor of clinical medicine, suggested that women who have moderate to severe IBD should get preconception counseling and be treated aggressively to achieve remission prior to getting pregnant.

“Our study results illustrate the importance that IBD be optimally controlled prior to conception.” IBD is a term used for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which are characterised by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. IBD mainly affects young persons, which includes women who are in their peak reproductive years.

 

News Top Stories

Fayemi mourns Senator Aluko

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the news of the death of former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Gbenga Aluko as “shocking and devastating”.   The Ode-Ekiti-born politician and businessman died on Saturday in Abuja. at the age of 58. Fayemi in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka […]
News

Femi and Woman Equity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indeed weeks after, the frequenting phantom of the totally silly and subversive #EndSARS dissents have denied to abandon me. I kept pondering why a normal man or lady would take a cut and deliberately incur a cut on his body within the pretense of anything or for anything pardon. That’s the most elevated review of […]
News

Dissolution of exco: PDP to INEC: Deregister APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

APC: You’ve gone senile The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dissolving its executives at all levels. The APC has fired back, declaring that the opposition party has gone senile for seeking its deregistration. PDP in a statement by its […]

