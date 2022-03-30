News Top Stories

Study links lack of sleep to abdominal fat

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

New research has shown that lack of sufficient sleep combined with free access to food increases calorie consumption and consequently fat accumulation, especially unhealthy fat inside the belly. The study funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, is published in the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology’.

Led by a Cardiovascular Medicine Researcher at the Mayo Clinic, Naima Covassin, Ph.D., the study shows that lack of sufficient sleep led to a nine per cent increase in total abdominal fat area and an 11 per cent increase in abdominal visceral fat, compared to control sleep, reported the ‘Science Daily’. Visceral body fat, also known as ‘hidden’ fat, is fat stored deep inside the belly, wrapped around the organs, including the liver and intestines and is strongly linked to cardiac and metabolic diseases.

“Our findings show that shortened sleep, even in young, healthy and relatively lean subjects, is associated with an increase in calorie intake, a very small increase in weight, and a significant increase in fat accumulation inside the belly,” said Virend Somers, M.D., Ph.D., the Alice Sheets Marriott Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, and principal investigator of the study.

 

Our Reporters

