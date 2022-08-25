News

Study links leisure to lower risk of death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Older adults who participated weekly in many different types of leisure time activities, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular (CVD) disease and cancer. These are the findings of a new study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and published in ‘JAMA Network Open’.

The findings suggest that it’s important for older adults to engage in leisure time activities that they enjoy and can sustain, because many types of these activities may lower risk of death for them, the authors wrote. Using data from 272,550 adults between the ages of 59 and 82 who had completed questionnaires about their leisure-time activities as part of the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, the researchers looked at whether participating in equivalent amounts of seven different exercise and recreational activities—including running, cycling, swimming, other aerobic exercise, racquet sports, golf, and walking for exercise—was associated with lowered risk of death.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen Reveals How To Succeed As A Doctor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen is one of the most active dental practitioners on social media and the co-founder of the SmileCo brand of dental practices. During her extensive career Dr. Nguyen has also gone through the acquisition, growth, and sales process of dental practices several times. Along with her husband, Dr. Nathan Jeal, she has bought, […]
News

2023: Electronic transmission of results possible, PDP tells INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have no excuses not to use the electronic direct transmission of results in the 2023 general elections and other coming polls. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, since INEC is now in the position to deploy technology […]
News

In Dubai, Buhari Seeks Collaboration Of World Leaders To Fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    Amid the global surge in cases of COVID-19, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, stressed the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic. Speaking at Nigeria Day during EXPO DUBAI 2020, the President according to a statement by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica