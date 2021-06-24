News Top Stories

Study links less fast food to better sleep

Researchers at the Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States (U.S.) have found that diet, how physically active or sedentary we are, and how much time we spend watching television (TV), reading, on the Internet, and on social media, are associated with sleep health across the lifespan. These were the results of a new study; “Lifestyle Factors and Sleep Health across the Lifespan,” published in the ‘International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health’ as part of a special issue on sleep quality, wellbeing and mental health among adults.

The team investigated the sleep, lifestyle and health of 3,284 adults before reaching the above conclusion. The lead author, Joseph Dzierzewski said: “For decades, sleep medicine has focused exclusively on disordered sleep to the exclusion of healthy sleep.

Sleep health is a newer concept that incorporates factors thought to be associated with the positive experience of sleep.” Dzierzewski is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology in the College of Humanities and Sciences. Consequently, he said: “Understanding factors associated with good sleep, as opposed to corrective actions for poor sleep, could have important implications for the general population.” The researchers found that older adults reported the highest amount of sleep health, followed by middle-aged and younger adults.

