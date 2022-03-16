Study links light exposure during sleep to dangerous health

Researchers in the United States have found that exposure to ambient light while sleeping at night can lead to an elevated heart rate and increased blood sugar the following day. The study, which was published Monday in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS),’ tested the effect of sleeping with moderate light and sleeping with dim light during a single night. Chief of sleep medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said the study’s results show one night of exposure to moderate light during sleep can “impair glucose and cardiovascular regulation.” Senior study author Phyllis Zee, chief of sleep medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said the study’s results show one night of exposure to moderate light during sleep can “impair glucose and cardiovascular regulation.”
