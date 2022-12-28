Study links low Vitamin D to ageing muscle loss

Researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom (UK) have found that older folks who were deficient in the vitamin increased their risk of losing muscle strength by 78 per cent. The findings were published recently in the journal ‘Calcified Tissue International and Musculoskeletal Research’.

“Vitamin D is known to participate in various functions. …,” said study co-author Tiago da Silva Alexandre, a professor of gerontology at Federal University of São Carlos. “Its many roles include helping to repair muscles and releasing calcium for muscle contraction kinetics. It was therefore expected to cause muscle alterations of some kind,” he said. And that’s exactly what this study proved, Alexandre said. For the study, researchers analysed the data from more than 3,200 people in the U.K. aged 50 and older who did not yet have age-related muscle loss, known as dynapenia.

That muscle loss, which can be partly explained by atrophy, is a major risk factor for physical incapacity later in life, leading to falls, hospitalisation, premature institutionalisation and death. Researchers followed study participants for four years during which they evaluated grip strength, which is a considered representative of overall muscle strength.

