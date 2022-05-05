Study links many children’s products to toxic chemicals

Researchers in the United States said they have found that many children’s products, including those with green certifications, contain harmful PFAS chemicals that were not listed on the label. The results of their findings are published in the journal ‘Environmental Science & Technology’. Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are a group of manufactured chemicals that are widely used to make various types of everyday products.

PFAS are a class of more than 9000 chemicals that companies add to a wide variety of consumer products to make them non-stick, waterproof, and stain-resistant. In addition to items such as carpets, upholstery, and apparel, PFAS are also used in everyday items such as non-stick cookware, food packaging, cosmetics, and even dental floss. The study highlights the pervasiveness of PFAS in products and the difficulties consumers face when trying to avoid toxic chemicals in their everyday lives. Studies have linked PFAS with a range of health effects including cancers, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, low birth weight, and asthma.

