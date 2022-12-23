News

Study links men with low sex drive with early death risk

A new Japanese study has revealed that men who suffer from a low sex drive are almost twice as likely to die early than those engaged in carnal capers. The study from Yamagata University, Japan where researchers studied more than 20,000 people, is published in the journal ‘PLOS One’.

In the study group were 8,558 Japanese males and 12,411 Japanese females and their sexual habits and interests were examined over a decade. The object was to determine links between libido and ‘all-cause’ mortality. Examining medical records and survey responses, the study is among the first to reveal a link between libido and mortality. “Although sexual activity and sexual satisfaction are considered of benefit to psychological health and wellbeing in older groups, the association between sexual interest and longevity has not been investigated,” the study authors said.

 

Our Reporters

