Study links mental illness to cervical cancer risk

Swedish researchers said they have found that women with mental illness have a risk for cervical cancer that’s twice as high as that for others. The study findings were published online in ‘The Lancet Public Health’. The researchers noted that women with mental illness, neuropsychiatric disability or substance abuse were also less likely to get screening tests that can detect cervical cancer. Co-author Kejia Hu said: “Our results suggest that women with these diagnoses participate more seldom in screening programmes at the same time as they have a higher incidence of lesions in the cervix.

“We thus found that they have twice the risk of developing cervical cancer.” Hu is a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden. The study included more than four million women born between 1940 and 1995. Researchers calculated their risk of cervical cancer and precancerous cervical lesions, as well as women’s participation in screening programmes. They compared women diagnosed with a substance use or mental health disorder or disability with women who did not have these diagnoses.

