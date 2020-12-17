News Top Stories

Study links mouth bacteria to risk of lung cancer

A new research has suggested that one mechanism behind nonsmokers developing lung cancer could be the variety and amount of specific types of mouth bacteria. A paper published in the scientific journal ‘Thorax,’ which looked at non-smokers found that the chances of developing lung cancer might be linked to the type and amount of mouth bacteria a person has.

The mouth is home to about 700 species of mouth bacteria including germs like bacteria, fungus, and more. While some microbes are helpful, others can cause problems like tooth decay and gum disease. According to the researchers, non-smokers make up around one fourth of those who develop lung cancer, and known risk factors such as second-hand smoke and family history of cancer can’t fully explain this.

The research accessed two different study groups — the Shanghai Women’s Health Study and the Shanghai Men’s Health Study, which involved more than 135,000 people whose health was monitored every few years between 1996 and 2006. Researchers only looked at lifelong nonsmokers in the study groups who had no cancer at the start or within two years of starting the study.

The researchers however found that out of the non-smokers, 90 of the women and 24 of the men who participated in these large study groups went on to develop lung cancer at some point within approximately seven years. To compare the bacteria of this group with another, researchers looked at mouth rinse samples from 114 non-smokers with matching ages and genders who had not developed lung cancer.

