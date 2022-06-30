News

Study links muting phone to more stress

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has suggested that silencing your smartphone may not be the stress-buster for those that are plagued by FOMO — ‘fear of missing out’. The findings were recently published online in the journal ‘Computers in Human Behaviour’.

That’s the takeaway from a new study that found many folks check their phones a lot more when they’re set to mute or vibrate than when they beep and ring. Study author Mengqi Liao said, “Without any clear ‘buzz’ or sound from their phones, individuals with high FOMO might use their phones even more.” Mengqi Liao is a doctoral candidate in communications studies at Penn State University in the United States. For the study, 42 per cent of 138 iPhone users chose vibration-only mode; 8.7 per cent were on silent mode, and the rest kept their ringers on for four straight days.

Those who muted their phones clocked the highest time on social media and checked their phone more often than participants who didn’t silence their device. Phone screen time was not only higher in those people with FOMO, but muting notifications also increased feelings of stress.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: Presidency, NASS on same page in tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly members are on the same page in tackling insecurity in the country. The party stated this in response to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus asking that President Buhari should be impeached because of the insecurity […]
News

ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after top general barred

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without a representative from Myanmar, after its top general was barred over the military’s failure to follow a regional peace deal. Neither Brunei, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, nor the bloc’s secretary-general made a mention of the no-show in opening remarks at Tuesday’s […]
News Top Stories

PSC to hasten reforms, sack 37, prosecute 24

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday assured Nigerians of speedy implementation of the report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). To this effect, the PSC said it had pencilled down 37 former operatives of the disbanded SARS to be dismissed from service, while it would prosecute 24 others for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica