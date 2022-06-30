Study links muting phone to more stress

A new study has suggested that silencing your smartphone may not be the stress-buster for those that are plagued by FOMO — ‘fear of missing out’. The findings were recently published online in the journal ‘Computers in Human Behaviour’.

That’s the takeaway from a new study that found many folks check their phones a lot more when they’re set to mute or vibrate than when they beep and ring. Study author Mengqi Liao said, “Without any clear ‘buzz’ or sound from their phones, individuals with high FOMO might use their phones even more.” Mengqi Liao is a doctoral candidate in communications studies at Penn State University in the United States. For the study, 42 per cent of 138 iPhone users chose vibration-only mode; 8.7 per cent were on silent mode, and the rest kept their ringers on for four straight days.

Those who muted their phones clocked the highest time on social media and checked their phone more often than participants who didn’t silence their device. Phone screen time was not only higher in those people with FOMO, but muting notifications also increased feelings of stress.

