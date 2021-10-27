News

Study links nature to early childhood development

A new University of British Columbia (UBC) research has suggested that living in areas with high exposure to greenspace could help set them up for success. For the study, researchers at the UBC Faculty of Forestry and Faculty of Medicine in Canada analysed the developmental scores of 27,372 childreninMetroVancouver who attended kindergarten between 2005 and 2011. They estimated that the amount of greenspace around each child’s residence from birth to age five and also assessed levels of traffic-related air pollution and community noise. The results highlighted the fundamental importance of natural green spaces like street trees, parks and communitygardens, authorssaid.

According to the study author Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidateintheDepartment of Forest and Conservation SciencesatUBC, “Mostof the children were doing well in their development, in terms of language skills, cognitive capacity, socialisation and other outcomes, the ‘Science Daily’ reported. “But what’s interesting is that those children living in a residential location with more vegetation and richer natural environments showed better overall development than their peers with less greenspace.”

