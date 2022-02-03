News Top Stories

Study links obesity to poor thinking skills

A new study by researchers in Canada has established that being overweight or obese could impair thinking skills. The findings of the study were published online in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Working with thousands of young, middleaged and older adults, the new study highlighted what appears to be fat’s direct harm on one’s ability to think quickly, with rising body fat levels linked to diminishing mental health returns.

Study lead author, Dr. Sonia Anand, said: “Our findings are intriguing, because we show that [fat], as it increases, not only increases traditional cardiovascular (CDV) risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure, but also influences cognitive [mental skill] test scores.” Anand is head of the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. That does not, however, mean that every aspect of one’s capacity to think is vulnerable, Anand stressed. For example, Anand and her team did not find any link between rising levels of excess fat and impaired memory or vocabulary skills. But they did identify a fat-induced slow-down in ‘processing speed’ meaning the time it takes to absorb, understand and react to sights, sounds or

 

