Study links opioid use to pancreatic cancer risk

Researchers at Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago, the United States (U.S.), have found that opioid use might increase a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This was part of the results of a new study titled; “Opioid Use as a Potential Risk Factor for Pancreatic Cancer in the United States (U.S.). Opioids are a class of drugs naturally found in the opium poppy plant that work in the brain to produce a variety of effects, including the relief of pain with many of these drugs.

Opioids can be prescription medications often referred to as painkillers, or they can be so-called street drugs, such as heroin. The study is the first in America to show evidence that opioid use may be an unidentified risk factor contributing to the increasing incidence of pancreatic cancer. However, what was certain was that opioid misuse and overdose had evolved into a public health crisis not only in the U.S. but in other countries, including Nigeria. Approximately 70,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2017, 68 per cent of which involved an opioid, reported the ‘News Medical Life Sciences’.

According to the report, the use of prescription opioids for the management of chronic pain had increased remarkably, with more than 191 million opioid prescriptions given to patients in the U.S. in 2017. Corresponding author of the study, Faraz Bishehsari, MD, PhD, and his team aimed to examine the possible association between the pattern of opioid use and the changes in the rates of pancreatic cancer during the years between 1999 and 2016.

Consequently, using the Centre for Disease Control’s Wonder online data (procured from the Vital Statistics Cooperative Programme), the team extracted the opioid death rate as a surrogate for prescription and illicit opioid use

