News

Study links poor oral health to cognitive decline

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have said new studies have found that poor oral health is associated with decreased quality of life, depression, hypertension, and cognitive decline. Two Rutgers studies, coauthored by Darina Petrovsky, BeiWu, andWeiyuMao, andpublishedinthe‘Journal of the American Geriatrics Society,’ exploredtherelationshipbetweenpoororalhealth and cognitive decline and the effectsof perceivedstressand social support on dry mouth amongolderChineseAmericans. The researchers interviewed more than 2,700 Chinese Americans aged 60 and older and found that nearly 50 per cent of study partici-pants reported experiencing tooth symptoms and 25.5 per cent reported dry mouth. In the first study, those who reported tooth symptoms experienced declines in cognition and episodic memory, often precursors to dementia. Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning. Although not a specific disease, dementia is a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement

 

Our Reporters

