Study links poor sleep to glaucoma risk

A new research has found that poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness. The results of the study, which drew on a database of more than 400,000 people to explore links between sleep and vision loss, were published online November 1 in ‘BMJ Open’. Glaucoma is marked by progressive loss of lightsensitive cells in the eye and optic nerve damage. Left untreated, it can cause irreversible blindness.

As many as 112 million people worldwide could be affected by 2040. The findings underscore the need for sleep therapy in people who are at high risk of glaucoma. Eye checks in patients with chronic sleep disorders could look for early signs of the disease, and targeted screening might be cost-effective in high-risk groups, said the study authors.

The team included Huan Song from the West China Biomedical Big Data Center at West China Hospital at Sichuan University in China. “As sleep behaviours are modifiable, these findings underscore the necessity of sleep intervention for individuals at high risk of glaucoma and potential ophthalmologic screening among individuals with chronic sleep problems to help prevent glaucoma,” the researchers stated.

 

