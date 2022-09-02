Study links processed foods to colon cancer risk

A new research has shown that consuming too many ultraprocessed foods can be bad news for a man’s colon. Findings of the new study were published online August 31 in the ‘British Medical Journal (BMJ)’. Specifically, men who consumed the highest amount of ultraprocessed food had a 29 per cent greater risk for developing colon cancer, compared to men who consumed smaller amounts. Surprisingly, there was not an increased risk for women who consumed higher amounts of ultra-processed foods. Study author Lu Wang said, “The study provides evidence of the potential link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer, and supports the public health importance of limiting certain types of ultra-processed foods for promoting better health outcomes in the population.” Wang is a postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston, United States (U.S).

