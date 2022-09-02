News

Study links processed foods to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new research has shown that consuming too many ultraprocessed foods can be bad news for a man’s colon. Findings of the new study were published online August 31 in the ‘British Medical Journal (BMJ)’. Specifically, men who consumed the highest amount of ultraprocessed food had a 29 per cent greater risk for developing colon cancer, compared to men who consumed smaller amounts. Surprisingly, there was not an increased risk for women who consumed higher amounts of ultra-processed foods. Study author Lu Wang said, “The study provides evidence of the potential link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer, and supports the public health importance of limiting certain types of ultra-processed foods for promoting better health outcomes in the population.” Wang is a postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston, United States (U.S).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: We’ve repaired burnt facilities – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has repaired some of the facilities burnt during the May 23 attack on its office in Anambra State. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said the burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the collation centre and other […]
News

CACOVID targets 10m Nigerians with N23bn palliatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The private sectorled Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), yesterday, flagged off a nationwide distribution of multi-billion naira food palliatives and other relief items to mitigate the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus crisis on vulnerable Nigerians. The food relief materials for which the private sector operators are spending about N23 billion will cover 1.7 families amounting […]
News

Lagos Assembly mulls N20m license fee for lottery, betting operators

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

A bill for a law that specifies the payment of N20 million license fee for the operators of lottery, pools and betting in Lagos State is being considered by the state House of Assembly. The Bill, entitled; “Lagos State Lotteries And Gaming Authority Bill Arrangement Of Sections” went through public hearing yesterday at the Assembly’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica