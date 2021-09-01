News Top Stories

Study links salt substitute to reduced stroke risks

Researchers in China said using a simple and low-cost salt substitute could slash the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and all-cause mortality in older adults with a history of stroke or high blood pressure. The results of a new study from China found that using a low-cost salt substitute strategy could prevent up to one million major cardiovascular disease events annually in that country.

The salt substitute employed in the study included the mineral potassium which researchers said contributed to the heart-saving benefit,along with the decrease in sodium. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), we should be limiting our salt intake to no more than 2.3 grams daily while moving to an ideal limit of 1.5 grams.

A large, clinical trial studied the effect of using a salt substitute in about 21,000 people in rural China with poorly controlled blood pressure who had a history of stroke or were age 60 or older. After five years, people who took the salt substitute had significantly lower rates of cardiovascular disease or death compared to people who used regular salt, with no apparent serious side effects.

