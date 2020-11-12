News Top Stories

Study links sleep loss to anxiety

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that sleep deprivation in individuals might lead to fear-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSDs) or anxiety. The result of the new study was published in the journal; ‘Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging’. According to the Managing Director of ‘Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging,’ Cameron Carter, who was also the editor of the journal, “This study provides us with new insights into how sleep deprivation affects brain function to disrupt fear extinction.”

The researchers, led by Dr. Anne Germain, PhD, at the University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Edward Pace-Schott, PhD, at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in the U.S., studied 150 healthy adults in the sleep laboratory.

One-third of subjects got normal sleep, one third were sleep restricted and they slept only the first half of the night, and one third were sleep-deprived, so they did not sleep at all, reported the edexlive.com. In the morning, all the subjects underwent fear conditioning.

“Our team used a three-phase experimental model for the acquisition and overcoming of fearful memories while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),” said Dr. Pace-Schott. The team found that brain imaging recorded during the tasks showed activation in brain areas associated with emotional regulation, such as the prefrontal cortex, in people who received normal sleep. But the brain activity looked very different in people with restricted sleep, said Dr. Pace-Schott.

“We found that among the three groups, those who had only gotten half a night’s sleep showed the most activity in brain regions associated with fear and the least activity in areas associated with control of emotion.”

