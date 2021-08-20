News Top Stories

Study links teens’ cannabis use to premature birth

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Researchers have found that teenagers who use cannabis frequently may be more likely to have children born preterm or premature, when they become parents. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports.’ The research led by University of Bristol in the United Kingdom (UK) Bristol in collaboration with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia, pointed to an urgent need to understand the risks associated with using cannabis during adolescent years. It noted that as countries seek to ease regulations on the drug; Canada, Uruguay and the Netherlands are among those which have decriminalised recreational use of the drug. The researchers followed a cohort of 665 participants in Australia who were recruited in secondary school for up to two decades. When the participants became parents in their late 20s and 30s, their children were followed as part of another study. Maternal tobacco or cannabis use in pregnancy is linked to babies being born preterm and having low birth weight, raising the risks for health problems in these babies.

Substance use in pregnancy tends to be a continuation of use that started before pregnancy, raising a question of whether use in pregnancy or before could be associated with a baby’s early growth. Lindsey Hines, Research Fellow in Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences (PHS) at the University of Bristol said: “Cannabis is the most commonly used illicit drug among teenagers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare […]
Top Stories

Ortom slams El-Rufai, calls him a sycophant who has misled Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday described his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai as a “sycophant, ethnic champion and religious bigot” who hates anyone who does not share the same faith with him. Ortom added that the Kaduna governor was one of the “very few persons” who misled President Muhammadu Buhari. Ortom […]
News

Don’t scramble for 2023 guber ticket, Udoedeghe warns A’Ibom APC chieftains

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Tony Anichebe, Uyo   National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Senator John James Udoedghe has warned  members of the party in Akwa Ibom to stop fighting among themselves over 2023 governorship  ticket of the party as he remains authentic candidate for next election in the […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica