Study links teens’ cannabis use to premature birth

Researchers have found that teenagers who use cannabis frequently may be more likely to have children born preterm or premature, when they become parents. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports.’ The research led by University of Bristol in the United Kingdom (UK) Bristol in collaboration with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia, pointed to an urgent need to understand the risks associated with using cannabis during adolescent years. It noted that as countries seek to ease regulations on the drug; Canada, Uruguay and the Netherlands are among those which have decriminalised recreational use of the drug. The researchers followed a cohort of 665 participants in Australia who were recruited in secondary school for up to two decades. When the participants became parents in their late 20s and 30s, their children were followed as part of another study. Maternal tobacco or cannabis use in pregnancy is linked to babies being born preterm and having low birth weight, raising the risks for health problems in these babies.

Substance use in pregnancy tends to be a continuation of use that started before pregnancy, raising a question of whether use in pregnancy or before could be associated with a baby’s early growth. Lindsey Hines, Research Fellow in Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences (PHS) at the University of Bristol said: “Cannabis is the most commonly used illicit drug among teenagers.

