Study links Vitamin D intake to lower colon cancer risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help to protect against developing young-onset colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps. These are the results of a new study recently published online in the journal ‘Gastroenterology’.

The findings by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and other institutions, could potentially lead to recommendations for higher vitamin D intake as an inexpensive complement to screening tests as a colorectal cancer prevention strategy for adults younger than age 50, reported the ‘News Medical Life Sciences.’ Authors of the study, including senior co-authors, Kimmie Ng, MD, MPH, of Dana-Farber and Edward Giovannucci, MD, DSc., of the T.H. Chan School, noted that vitamin D intake from food sources such as fish, mushrooms, eggs and milk has decreased in the past several decades.

Like this: Like Loading...