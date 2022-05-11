News

Study links wildfires to risk of cancer

Researchers in Canada said they have found a higher incidence of lung cancer and brain tumours in people that are exposed to wildfires. The study, which tracks over two million Canadians over a period of 20 years, is the first to examine how proximity to forest fires may influence cancer risk.

The findings of the study published in ‘The Lancet Planetary Health,’ shows that people living within 50-kilometer of wildfires over the past 10 years had a 10 per cent higher incidence of brain tumours and 4.9 per cent higher incidence of lung cancer, compared to people living further away. According to an Associate Professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health at McGill University in Canada, Scott Weichenthal, “Wildfires tend to happen in the same locations each year, but we know very little about the long-term health effects of these events.

“Our study shows that living in close proximity to wildfires may increase the risk of certain cancers,” reported the ‘Science Daily’. “Many of the pollutants emitted by wildfires are known human carcinogens, suggesting that exposure could increase cancer risk in humans,” said Jill Korsiak, a PhD student in Professor Weichenthal’s lab who led the analysis.”

 

