Study: Loud music, earbuds may increase the risk of hearing loss

Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has shown that listening to loud music, using earbuds and other personal listening devices may increase the risk of hearing loss. The results of the study has shown that one billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices. The new study is pub-lished in a BMJ Global Health news release. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates shows that about 430 million people globally have disabling hearing loss.

The study authors said, “There is an urgent need for governments, industry, and civil society to prioritise global hearing loss prevention by promoting safe listening practices.” The researchers include Lauren Dillard, of the Department of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston.

For the study, Dillard and her colleagues estimated the number of people at risk by gauging the prevalence of unsafe listening practices among teens and young adults. The investigators used 33 studies that had data on more than 19,000 participants, aged 12 to 34.

 

