Body & Soul

Study: Low-dose daily aspirin accelerate cancer in older adults

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi Comment(0)

A new study has found that taking a low-dose aspirin every day might increase the risk of cancer progression and spread in some people. These findings are putting the common practice of taking low-dose daily aspirin among older adults into question.

 

The study, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in August, included 19,114 Americans and Australians age 70 and older with no cardiovascular disease, dementia, or physical disability. The participants were followed for almost five years.

 

The study was randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind. Some participants received a daily 100-milligram dose of aspirin and the others got a placebo.

 

During the study period, 981 people who took a daily, lowdose aspirin developed cancer.

Among the participants who took a placebo, 952 people developed cancer. While there was no statistically significant difference in the development of cancer, the researchers found that the participants in the aspirin group had a higher risk of having cancer that had metastasized (spread) or was stage 4 at diagnosis.

 

They also had a higher risk of death. “This finding was so unexpected and in contrast with prevailing views on aspirin that we spent a lot of time checking and reanalyzing before we submitted it for publication,” lead study author John McNeil, PhD, a professor in the department of epidemiology and preventive medicine at Monash University in Australia, said.

 

Why some older adults take aspirin

 

For many years, a daily dose of aspirin was thought to help prevent a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular events. However, more recent research has changed that opinion. In 2019, the American Heart Association (AHA) released its updated cardiovascular disease prevention guidelines which advised against the practice of low-dose daily aspirin unless someone already has heart disease and their provider recommends the regimen.

 

The AHA cited research that found that the benefits of taking daily low-dose aspirin were offset by the danger of internal bleeding and other side effects in people who were considered to be at low or moderate risk for heart disease.

 

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends a low-dose aspirin regimen for adults aged 50 to 59 years old with a 10-year risk of developing cardiovascular disease that is over 10 per cent.

 

The USPSTF recommends that for older adults, the decision to take daily low-dose aspirin should be individual. “Low dose daily aspirin is usually used to prevent the formation of clots,” Jamie Alan, RPH, PharmD, PhD, an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University, said. However, Alan adds that “aspirin can be hard on your stomach, although daily aspirin is at a lower dose. Individuals are still at risk for a gastrointestinal bleeding and also at risk for drug interactions while on aspirin.”

 

Daily Aspirin and aggressive cancer

 

McNeil says there are lots of theories as to why low-dose aspirin might be linked to aggressive cancer but the exact reason is unknown.

 

One theory the authors of the study posed is that aspirin might suppress antitumor inflammatory or immune responses that are important in controlling later-stage growth and spread of cancers. “A doctor should give you a good reason why you should be taking lowdose aspirin,” McNeil, PhD.

 

“Such an effect may be particularly evident among an older population for which underlying anti-tumour immunity may already be compromised,” wrote McNeil and his co-authors.

 

That said, McNeil stresses that the findings do not mean that people should stop taking daily aspirin. “If you have had a heart attack, stroke, angina, or a transient ischemic attack, you should be taking low-dose aspirin regularly because the benefit in preventing a second heart attack, stroke, etc., is pretty strong.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tope Oshin returns with a new movie, ‘Here Love Lies’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Film director, writer and showrunner, Tope Oshin has unveiled the trailer to her new film, ‘Love Here Lies’. The new film, a collaboration between her Sunbow Productions and Leon Global Media is scheduled for a 2022 release. The film which stars Tina Mba, Sam Dede, Omowumi Dada and Daniel Effiong among others finds Tope Oshin […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija: Blessing Okoro pledges to support Angel for humanity sake

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Popular sex therapist Blessing Okoro has pledged her support to housemate Angel in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.   The relationship expert disclosed in her Instagram post that Angel’s story is deep and it is a part of what she stands for. Although she also said that she once lived in denial about […]
Body & Soul

Ibikunle Amosun, wife mark wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

While marriage is an institution ordered by God, some have good tales of it to tell and vice versa, depending on the choice of spouse they made.   As for the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, who is presently a member of the national assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his beautiful better wife, Olufunsho, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica