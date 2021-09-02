Study: Low sugar in foods, beverages could prevent deaths

A new study has found that cutting 20 per cent of sugar from packaged foods and 40 per cent from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cardiovascular disease events such as strokes, heart attacks and cardiac arrests. The study published in the journal ‘Circulation’ showed that reducing sugar could also avert 490,000 cardiovascular deaths and 750 diabetes cases in the U.S. over the lifetime of the current adult population.

The research was funded by the United States National Institutes of Health. Lead author, Siyi Shangguan, MD and attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said, “We hope that this study will help push the reformulation initiative forward in the next few years. “Reducing the sugar content of commercially prepared foods and beverages will have a larger impact on the health of Americans than other initiatives to cut sugar, such as imposing a sugar tax, labeling added sugar content, or banning sugary drinks in schools.”

On his part, co-senior author Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, and Dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, said, “Our findings suggest it’s time to implement a national programme with voluntary sugar reduction targets, which can generate major improvements in health, health disparities, and health care spending in less than a decade.”

