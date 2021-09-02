News Top Stories

Study: Low sugar in foods, beverages could prevent deaths

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has found that cutting 20 per cent of sugar from packaged foods and 40 per cent from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cardiovascular disease events such as strokes, heart attacks and cardiac arrests. The study published in the journal ‘Circulation’ showed that reducing sugar could also avert 490,000 cardiovascular deaths and 750 diabetes cases in the U.S. over the lifetime of the current adult population.

The research was funded by the United States National Institutes of Health. Lead author, Siyi Shangguan, MD and attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said, “We hope that this study will help push the reformulation initiative forward in the next few years. “Reducing the sugar content of commercially prepared foods and beverages will have a larger impact on the health of Americans than other initiatives to cut sugar, such as imposing a sugar tax, labeling added sugar content, or banning sugary drinks in schools.”

On his part, co-senior author Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, and Dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, said, “Our findings suggest it’s time to implement a national programme with voluntary sugar reduction targets, which can generate major improvements in health, health disparities, and health care spending in less than a decade.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Odekunle’s death

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Nigeria’s first professor of criminology, Femi Odekunle. Gbajabiamila said with Odekunle’s death, Nigeria had lost one of her finest scholars who toiled to give his best to the country’s education sector. He said the renowned professor, who until […]
News

Nigeria’s worsening poverty worries FEC

Posted on Author Reporter

…initiates poverty reduction policy Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Worried by the worsening poverty level in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has extensively debated the issue and approved a new policy to tackle the challenge. Briefing correspondents after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to […]
News

Osinbajo: To bad Nigeria still deals with out-of-school children

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vi c e -President Yemi Osinbajo has said it was scandalous for Nigeria to still be dealing with out-of-school children at this age and time. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his virtual comments, while declaring open the 20th meeting of the Joint Planning Board and the National Council on Development Planning held in Maiduguri, Borno […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica