Study: Mercury in canned tuna may impair brain function in kids

Canned tuna is known to contain low levels of mercury, but a new Consumer Reports investigation has found spikes of the neurotoxin in some cans. According to a report published in the CBS News, the new Consumer Reports tested five popular tuna brands. While the mercury levels were all within U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, the organisation urged pregnant women to ‘avoid canned tuna altogether’. FDA guidelines said pregnant women can eat canned tuna in limited quantities. “While canned tuna, especially light varieties, has relatively low average levels of mercury, individual cans can sometimes have much higher levels,” Consumer Reports said. “From can to can, mercury levels can spike in unpredictable ways that might jeopardise the health of a fetus,” said James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at the independent nonprofit. Mercury can affect neurodevelopment, said the CBS News reported.
