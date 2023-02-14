News

Study: Mercury in canned tuna may impair brain function in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Canned tuna is known to contain low levels of mercury, but a new Consumer Reports investigation has found spikes of the neurotoxin in some cans. According to a report published in the CBS News, the new Consumer Reports tested five popular tuna brands. While the mercury levels were all within U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, the organisation urged pregnant women to ‘avoid canned tuna altogether’. FDA guidelines said pregnant women can eat canned tuna in limited quantities. “While canned tuna, especially light varieties, has relatively low average levels of mercury, individual cans can sometimes have much higher levels,” Consumer Reports said. “From can to can, mercury levels can spike in unpredictable ways that might jeopardise the health of a fetus,” said James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at the independent nonprofit. Mercury can affect neurodevelopment, said the CBS News reported.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rep seeks legislations to protect animals in Africa

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed (APC, Kaduna), has canvassed legislations by African countries that would promote the welfare of animals on the continent.   Mohammed, however, expressed regret that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) did not make any provision for animal protection and welfare in spite of the importance […]
News

Nigerian artiste , DJ Chi Oriji breaks in with new single ‘ Alive’ Ft. Jaeylondon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

DJ Chi is not new to Nigerian music scene . He’s known for breaking big records in the United States haven’t champions most Nigerian carnivals and independent gatherings. The show stomper has been the captain at different events for years . Recreating music for a while , he officially drops is second body of work […]
News

Ondo: Court remands driver for killing FRSC official, 1 other

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A commercial bus driver, Blessing Ovie, has been remanded in a correctional centre by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Araromi Obu, Odigbo Local Area of Ondo State for killing an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The defendant, who was remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre allegedly drove recklessly at Ajebamidele, Araromi Obu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica