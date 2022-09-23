News

Study: Microplastics contaminants found in placentas, breastmilk

Posted on

The use and disposal of micro plastic products have continued to overwhelm ecosystems throughout the world, resulting in plastic contaminants being found in uterine and infant tissues, breastmilk and in infant formula. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘Science of the Total Environment’ journal paper reports. Following the release of the plastic contaminants into the environment, these places eventually degrade into microplastics (MPs) that can cause significant harm to organisms. MPs are plastic particles and fibers that are less than five millimeters (mm) in size.

Their small size is responsible for their ability to reach considerable distances from their site of production. In fact, MPs have been found in soil, water, and air, as well as in an array of foods including salt, honey, water (bottled and tap), and seafood. Earlier research has shown that polystyrene nanoparticles travel from the mother’s lungs to the fetal tissues in late pregnancy in mammals.

 

Our Reporters

