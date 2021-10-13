Study: Mushroom consumption may lower depression risk

A new research led by Penn State College of Medicine in the United States has revealed that mushrooms may benefit its consumer’s mental health. Penn State researchers used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 US adults between 2005 and 2016 and found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. According to the researchers, mushrooms contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that may protect against cell and tissue damage in the body. Studies have shown that antioxidants help prevent several mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

The lead researcher Djibril Ba, who recently graduated from the epidemiology doctoral programme at the College of Medicine, said, “Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine — an anti-inflammatory which cannot be synthesised by humans.

