Study: New glaucoma treatment could eliminate surgery

A new treatment for glaucoma that promises to control the debilitating eye condition for years without many of the ill-effects of surgery is being introduced in the United Kingdom (UK). The pioneering method involves implanting a tiny strip of sponge into the corner of the eye to soak away excess fluid that causes the condition, a clinical trial has shown. Glaucoma is a condition in which fluid pressure rises within the eye. Without treatment, it can damage the optic nerve and lead to vision loss.

There is no cure (yet) for glaucoma, but if it’s caught early, you can preserve your vision and prevent vision loss. Patients with primary open angle glaucoma – the most common form of the condition which leads to progressive loss of peripheral vision – are usually given eye-drop drugs to start with. If these fail, laser surgery is used to widen the natural channels that drain fluid from the eye. However, the benefits of laser surgery can be modest, or wane over time, at which point many sufferers go for traditional surgery. This often involves drainage channels being opened further and the creation of an artificial reservoir for the excess fluid. But recovery can take more than a month, with some patients suffering debilitating side effects that include dry, gritty eyes.

 

