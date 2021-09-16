News

Study: New screening tool could identify patients at risk of suicide

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Duke Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs have discovered a suicide screening tool that is far more accurate at identifying patients at risk for attempting suicide. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal; ‘PLOS Medicine’. The researchers said the current clinical assessment to detect patients at risk of suicide often has poor accuracy rates that can lead to loss of life.

With suicide rates on the rise worldwide, which has become worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a more accurate screening tool is critical. Lead author, Nathan Kimbrel, PhD, said: “We set out to develop a suicide attempt risk checklist that could help practitioners reliably discriminate high-risk patients from low-risk patients.

Kimbrel is an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine and a clinician investigator at the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System in the U.S. “This study shows that our risk assessment tool, called the Durham Risk Score (DRS), is likely to be more accurate at predicting future suicide attempts than doctors’ clinical judgment alone, or existing suicide risk assessments,” Kimbrel said.

Our Reporters

