Study: Nicotine exposure during pregnancy increases sudden infant death risk

A new comprehensive registry study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, has shown that infants whose mothers have used snus (a moist oral tobacco product) during pregnancy could face the risk of sudden infant death. The findings published in the journal ‘Pediatric Research,’ therefore, concluded that all types of nicotine products should be avoided during pregnancy.

“Fortunately, the incidence of sudden infant death is very low, but we can see that taking snus or smoking while pregnant is associated with an increased risk,” said Anna Gunnerbeck, pediatrician at the Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital and researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet. While it is known that smoking during pregnancy is a risk factor in sudden infant death, little research has been done on snus and other nicotine products. To address this, the researchers conducted a registry study comprising over two million babies born in Sweden between 1999 and 2019.

During this time, only two out of 10,000 babies suffered sudden infant death, which is when death occurs suddenly for no apparent reason during sleep, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’ . When registering for maternal care, just over one per cent of the mothers took snus and seven per cent smoked. Taking snus while pregnant was associated with a 70 per cent increase in the risk of infant death during the first year, regardless of cause, and a threefold increase in the risk of sudden infant death. The risks associated with taking snus were comparable to moderate smoking (one to nine cigarettes a day).

 

