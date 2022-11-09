Study: No evidence an aspirin a day lowers fracture risk

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Australia and the United States (U.S.) has found that taking an aspirin a day does not lower the risk of bone fractures in healthy older people. The results of their study are published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine’. Prior research has suggested that older people can benefit from taking a dose of aspirin every day. The primary benefit is a lower risk of heart attacks, but some in the medical field have suggested that it might also slow physical decline by reducing cerebrovascular events or even reducing cognitive decline. In this new effort, the researchers wondered if taking an aspirin a day might also reduce the risk of fracture during accidents such as falling down. To find out, the researchers conducted an ASPREEFRACTURE sub-study in which they asked 16,703 older people living in a retirement community (who did not have a physical disability, suffer from dementia or have cardiovascular disease) to take a pill every day.
White Paper: Uzodinma gives Okorocha till Dec to vacate illegal property
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has returned property allegedly forcefully taken away from their rightful owners by the Rochas Okorocha government. The state government issued Okorocha and his associates mid-December deadline to vacate all illegally acquired property, especially those on the White Paper on illegally acquired land and related matters. The Committee on Imple-mentation […]
2023: No vacancy in Lagos Govt House –Group
A socio-political group, Razaq Kolade Olokoba (RKO) Political Network Group, has told the candidates of other parties eyeing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s seat next year to look elsewhere. The group tipped the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship poll to complete a second term. The group’s Convener, Razaq […]
Abe urges Ogoni to unite for successful clean-up
The former Senator, representing the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has appealed to the people of Ogoniland to close ranks and support the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) for a successful clean-up exercise of the area. Abe, in a statement by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, noted […]
