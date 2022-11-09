News Top Stories

Study: No evidence an aspirin a day lowers fracture risk

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Australia and the United States (U.S.) has found that taking an aspirin a day does not lower the risk of bone fractures in healthy older people. The results of their study are published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine’. Prior research has suggested that older people can benefit from taking a dose of aspirin every day. The primary benefit is a lower risk of heart attacks, but some in the medical field have suggested that it might also slow physical decline by reducing cerebrovascular events or even reducing cognitive decline. In this new effort, the researchers wondered if taking an aspirin a day might also reduce the risk of fracture during accidents such as falling down. To find out, the researchers conducted an ASPREEFRACTURE sub-study in which they asked 16,703 older people living in a retirement community (who did not have a physical disability, suffer from dementia or have cardiovascular disease) to take a pill every day.

 

