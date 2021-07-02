Study: Oily fish could help reduce migraine frequency

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) have said that eating a Mediterranean diet containing lots of oily fish could help to reduce the frequency of migraines in people who suffer from the medical condition. These were some of the results of a new study published in the ‘British Medical Journal’. Both Omega-3 fatty acids, found in oily fish and certain nuts and seeds, and Omega-6 fatty acids, found in refined vegetable oils, were precursors to pain-regulating molecules called oxylipins, with those derived from the former having pain-reducing effects, and the latter having pain-amplifying effects.

Dr. Christopher Ramsden of the National Institute on Ageing in Baltimore, U.S., and colleagues decided to test whether altering the relative ratio of these fats in people’s diets had any impact on the frequency or severity of their migraines.

Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause multiple symptoms. It’s frequently characterised by intense, debilitating headaches. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, difficulty speaking, numbness or tingling, and sensitivity to light and sound. Migraines often run in families and affect all ages.

Like this: Like Loading...