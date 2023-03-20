Study: One conversation daily could boost mental health

Appolonia Adeyemi A new study has suggested that having just one conversation with a friend daily can help your mental health. The study is published in the ‘SAGE Journals’. It has been shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a dramatic toll on many people’s mental and emotional health. There was a 25 per cent increase in depression due to the lack of quality human connection, reports show. Hence, the importance of human connection and how simple steps can help people preserve mental wellbeing. The study included 900 participants from five university campuses before, during, and after the pandemic lockdowns. The participants were directed to engage in one of seven communications behaviours during a single day and report back that evening about their feelings of stress, connection, anxiety, well-being, loneliness, and the quality of their day. The seven behaviours included: The study found that it didn’t matter which of the behaviours the participants practiced. It was the action of reaching out that had direct positive effects on overall mood and behaviour

Like this: Like Loading...